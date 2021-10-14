Montana reports 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths (Oct. 14)

There were 1,300 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, Oct. 14 in Montana, with 12,602 total active cases in the state.

There were 13 new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,121, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The 13 new deaths were reported in these counties: one each in Valley, Dawson, Glacier, Lake, Madison; two in Missoula; three each in Cascade and Yellowstone. All deaths were reported from September or October, according to state health officials.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 479. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,208.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 220, and there are 3,288 total active cases in the county. Gallatin County saw the second-highest number of news cases with 159, with 667 active cases. Missoula County was the third highest with 124 new cases, with a total of 2,101 active cases.

There have been 163,527 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 148,804. There were 7,812 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Fifty-four percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 495,967 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,044,058. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.