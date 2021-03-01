Menu

Montana expected to receive 8,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 15:02:00-05

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte made the announcement on social media Monday morning that Montana is expected to receive its first doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine later this week.

Montana will receive 8,700 doses of the single-dose according to the governor, and counties will begin distributing those doses the week of Mar. 8.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, the state has been receiving around 37,000 weekly doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as of Feb. 22.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine distribution will significantly improve the number of individuals considered vaccinated against the virus, since anyone receiving a dose will not need to have a second shot.

Data from he Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lists the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to be at around 66 percent effective at preventing severe reactions to the COVID-19 virus. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines efficacy rates are both above 90 percent.

On Feb. 22, Lewis and Clark Public Health Disease Control and Prevention Division Administrator Eric Merchant told MTN that although the efficacy for Johnson and Johnson is lower than Pfizer and Moderna, it’s still higher than the best Flu vaccines which have around a 50 percent efficacy.

“No matter what vaccine you have access to, get it because that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said Merchant.

As of Mar. 1, the State of Montana is reporting that 88,387 individuals have been vaccinated for COVID-19, roughly 8 percent of the state’s total population.

