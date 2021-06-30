Montana COVID update (Wednesday, June 30)

GREAT FALLS — There were 64 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state remains at 1,665, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services ( DPHHS ).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 426,984 (about 46% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 863,456. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

State health officials reported there have been 113,755 cumulative cases in Montana. The number of recoveries is now 111,679. There are currently 411 active cases reported across the state.

The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,444,335, an increase of 1,993 tests during the reporting period.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 54; the cumulative number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 5,513.

The new cases reported on Monday were in the following counties:

Yellowstone County Cases

18,069 Total | 20 New | 113 Active

Cascade County Cases

9,516 Total | 9 New | 77 Active

Flathead County Cases

12,435 Total | 7 New | 35 Active

Missoula County Cases

9,371 Total | 4 New | 29 Active

Carbon County Cases

912 Total | 3 New | 6 Active

Powder River County Cases

134 Total | 3 New | 5 Active

Powell County Cases

940 Total | 3 New | 6 Active

Big Horn County Cases

2,589 Total | 2 New | 6 Active

Blaine County Cases

820 Total | 2 New | 7 Active

Dawson County Cases

1,106 Total | 2 New | 4 Active

Gallatin County Cases

14,921 Total | 2 New | 13 Active

Lewis & Clark County Cases

7,064 Total | 2 New | 24 Active

Phillips County Cases

527 Total | 2 New | 3 Active

Broadwater County Cases

524 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Lake County Cases

2,139 Total | 1 New | 8 Active

Sweet Grass County Cases

404 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

DPHHS transitioned in early June to weekday-only reporting of COVID and vaccination data, and the state website is no longer updated on weekends. As a result of this change, Montanans can expect the numbers reported on Monday to be larger given that day will include weekend numbers. Due to data reconciliation efforts, case reports may be reclassified as they are reviewed. This may change case counts for jurisdictions.



NOTE: Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will rely on data from the DPHHS website .

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.

