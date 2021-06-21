Montana COVID update (Monday, June 21)

GREAT FALLS — There were 58 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state stands at 1,652.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now reported to be 420,329, or about 46% of the state population. The total number of doses administered is 852,515, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

State health officials reported there have been 113,225 cumulative total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries is reported to be 111,119.

There are currently 454 active cases reported across the state.

The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was 1,429,169, an increase of 2,966 tests during the reporting period.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 44; the cumulative number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 5,446, according to state health officials.

According to the DPHHS Montana COVID-19 website , the 58 new cases were recorded in the following counties:

Yellowstone County Cases

17,928 Total | 11 New | 113 Active

Flathead County Cases

12,379 Total | 10 New | 59 Active

Cascade County Cases

9,431 Total | 9 New | 81 Active

Broadwater County Cases

521 Total | 5 New | 7 Active

Lewis & Clark County Cases

7,034 Total | 5 New | 28 Active

Missoula County Cases

9,333 Total | 5 New | 34 Active

Big Horn County Cases

2,584 Total | 3 New | 3 Active

Madison County Cases

794 Total | 2 New | 5 Active

The following counties each reported one new case: Blaine, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Lincoln, Mineral, Power River, Sanders, and Wheatland.

DPHHS transitioned in early June to weekday-only reporting of COVID and vaccination data, and the state site will not be updated on weekends. As a result of this change, Montanans can expect the numbers reported on Monday to be larger given that day will include weekend numbers. Due to data reconciliation efforts, case reports may be reclassified as they are reviewed. This may change case counts for jurisdictions.

NOTE: Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will rely on data from the DPHHS website .

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.

Also note that effective in early June, the state website now updates every weekday; there are no updates on Saturdays and Sunday.

