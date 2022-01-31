Montana COVID update (January 31, 2022)

HELENA — There were 3,426 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday; that figure is the number of new cases since Friday’s report. There are currently 18,607 active cases in the state.

There were seven new deaths in Montana; they were reported in the following counties: Big Horn (2), Lewis & Clark, Lincoln, Sanders (2), and Yellowstone. All occurred in January.

The number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID is now 3,000, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 310, down from 312 reported last Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,002.

Counties reporting the most new cases



Cascade County: 623 new, 1,998 active

Missoula County: 500 new, 2,913 active

Yellowstone County: 496 new, 3,622 active

Lewis & Clark County: 422 new, 1,279 active

Flathead County Cases: 275 new, 1,451 active

Gallatin County Cases: 151 new, 1,964 active

There have been 242,180 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 220,573. There were 13,515 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 548,467 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,378,098.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, January 31, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.

