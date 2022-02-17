Montana COVID update (February 17, 2022) 840 new cases, 8 new deaths

There were 840 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, February 17 in Montana, with 4,242 total active cases in the state.

There were eight new deaths were reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 3,099 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Counties include Cascade, Custer, Gallatin, Lincoln (3), Toole, and Yellowstone. Three deaths occurred in January, and five deaths occurred in February.

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID is 213, a decrease from 230 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,422, with the state reporting 15 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 260,603 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 253,262. There were 5,176 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

54 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 553,614 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,400,100. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, February 17, 2022.