Montana COVID update (February 16, 2022) 929 new cases, 8 new deaths

There were 929 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, February 16 in Montana, with 4,129 total active cases in the state.

There were eight new deaths were reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 3,091 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). The newly reported deaths are from Cascade (4), Dawson (1), Glacier (2), and Lake (1). All of the deaths occurred in February.

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID is 230, a decrease from 236 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,407, with the state reporting 71 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 259,701 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 252,481. There were 5,379 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

54 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 553,324 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,399,266. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

