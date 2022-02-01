Montana COVID update (February 1, 2022)

HELENA — There were 978 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday. There are currently 17,327 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 18 new deaths reported; they were reported in the following counties: Flathead (8), Lincoln, Powell, Ravalli (4), and Yellowstone (4). Two deaths occurred in November, six occurred in December, and ten were in January.

DPHHS said that on January 29, the statewide lab result reporting system began having technical issues that impacted reporting. As a result, yesterday and today's numbers regarding new cases and new tests were lower. The system is fixed today, and we expect the case and lab numbers to be higher tomorrow.

The number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID is now 3,016 according to DPHHS.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 329, up from 310 reported on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,054.

Counties reporting the most new cases



Yellowstone County: 192 new; 3,584 active

Missoula County: 157 new; 2,835 active

Cascade County: 137 new; 2,025 active

Flathead County: 101 new; 1,447 active

Gallatin County: 90 new; 1,864 active

Hill County: 56 new; 157 active

There have been 243,133 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 222,790. There were 294 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 548,745 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,379,095.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .