Montana COVID update: 792 new cases (Oct 29)

There were 792 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday, October 29, with 11,149 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There are 17 newly-reported deaths in the state on Friday.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,346, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 433, down from 454 reported on Thursday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,794.

There have been 175,847 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 162,352. There have been 8,157 COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 505,038 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,094,070.

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County: 181 New; 2,977 Active

Missoula County: 108 New; 1,437 Active

Flathead County: 62 New; 1,141 Active

Lake County: 62 New; 264 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 60 New; 962 Active

Cascade County: 59 New; 1,305 Active

Gallatin County: 56 New; 459 Active

Glacier County: 18 New: 76 Active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, October 29. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.

