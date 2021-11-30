Montana COVID update: 601 new cases, 33 new deaths (Nov 30)

There were 601 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, with 4,092 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 33 new deaths reported on Tuesday. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 2,671.

Of the 33 new deaths being reported today, a majority are due to ongoing data reconciliation efforts. Of those, 2 deaths occurred in August, 3 occurred in September, 15 occurred in October, and 13 occurred in November. Counties reporting deaths include Cascade (3), Lewis & Clark (17), McCone, Missoula (5), Powell, Yellowstone (6).

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 214, down from 215 on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,978.

There have been 191,012 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 184,249. There were 6,434 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.