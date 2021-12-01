Montana COVID update: 585 new cases, 51 new deaths (Dec. 1)

There were 585 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, with 4,026 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 51 new deaths reported on Wednesday. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 2,722.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 220, up from 214 on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,005.

There have been 191,593 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 184,845. There were 5,586 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.