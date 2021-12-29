Montana COVID update: 389 new cases, 6 new deaths (December 29, 2021)

There were 389 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

There are 2,288 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There are six newly-reported deaths; they all occurred in December, and were in the following counties: Cascade, Missoula, Roosevelt, and Yellowstone (3). The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,904.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 121, the same number as Tuesday; the cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,399.

There have been 197,061 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 191,868. There were 4,771 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 538,385 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,322,952.

