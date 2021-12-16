Montana COVID update: 164 new cases, five new deaths (Dec. 16)

There were 164 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, December 16 in Montana, with 2,048 total active cases in the state.

There were five new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,873 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Dates of death range from October to December. Counties reporting deaths include: Flathead, Lake, Missoula, and Yellowstone (2).

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID is 152, the same number that was reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,264, with the state reporting 12 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 194,562 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 189,641. There were 4,379 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

52 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 532,791 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,288,841. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, December 16, 2021.