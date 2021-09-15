Montana COVID update: 1,183 new cases (September 15, 2021)

HELENA — There were 1,183 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, September 15, with a current total of 8,670 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 364, up from 362 on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,826.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,858, an increase of 11 since Tuesday, according to DPHHS.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 475,440 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

There have been 137,389 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 126,861. There have been 10,318 COVID tests administered since Tuesday.

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST ACTIVE CASES



Yellowstone County: 251 new; 1,986 active

Flathead County: 152 new; 1,083 active

Missoula County: 151 new; 1,007 active

Cascade County: 113 new; 962 active

Gallatin County: 138 new; 627 active

Lewis & Clark County: 36 new; 525 active

Lincoln County: 50 new; 353 active

Ravalli County: 20 new; 280 active

Lake County: 22 new; 138 active

Custer County: 31 new; 132 active

Silver Bow County: 9 new; 133 active

Park County: 17 new; 120 active

Hill County: 25 new; 111 active

Madison County: 13 new; 104 active