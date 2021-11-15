Montana COVID-19 update: 785 new cases, 18 new deaths (Nov. 15)

There were 785 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Nov. 15 in Montana, with 6,991 total active cases in the state.

There were 18 new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,490 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Nine of the new deaths occurred in November, and 9 are from October 2021. Counties reporting deaths include Beaverhead (2), Flathead (10), Gallatin, Lake, Ravalli, Toole, and Yellowstone (2).

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 316, a decrease from the 320 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,550, with the state reporting 46 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.05%) reported COVID-19 cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

There have been 185,176 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 175,695. There were 10,951 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Fifty percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 512,018 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The percentage decreased from 55 percent after state health officials adjusted the calculation to take into account residents between the age of 5 and 12 after that group recently became eligible to receive the vaccination.

The total number of doses administered is 1,164,987. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.