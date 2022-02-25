Montana COVID-19 update: 593 new cases, 10 additional deaths

HELENA - There were 593 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in Montana, with 2,100 total active cases in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana has risen from 3,162 to 3,172 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has dropped from 142 on Thursday to 125.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,589.

There have been 265,797 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 260,525.

There were 3,874 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Cascade County Cases: 24,274 Total | 222 New | 241 Active

Flathead County Cases: 27,517 Total | 156 New | 167 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 41,597 Total | 38 New | 411 Active

Missoula County Cases: 26,684 Total | 29 New | 269 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases: 2,449 Total | 20 New | 28 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 17,359 Total | 15 New | 43 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 33,762 Total | 14 New | 203 Active

Rosebud County Cases: 2,518 Total | 13 New | 18 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 6,837 Total | 11 New | 62 Active

Lake County Cases: 6,514 Total | 8 New | 35 Active

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 555,359 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,405,229.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.