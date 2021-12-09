Montana COVID-19 update: 275 new cases, 7 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 275 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Thursday with 2,888 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana has risen from 2,781 on Wednesday to 2,788, according to DPHHS. One of the additional deaths occurred in October, three happened in November, and three occurred in December. Deaths were reported in Cascade, Custer, Dawson, Roosevelt, and Yellowstone (3) counties.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 172, which is down from the 186 reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,166.

There have been 193,543 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 187,867.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Gallatin County Cases: 22,539 Total | 41 New | 207 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,903 Total | 33 New | 248 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,731 Total | 30 New | 65 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,415 Total | 29 New | 308 Active

Flathead County Cases: 21,056 Total | 26 New | 367 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,591 Total | 25 New | 602 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,581 Total | 16 New | 282 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,584 Total | 9 New | 51 Active

Fergus County Cases: 1,868 Total | 7 New | 13 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,286 Total | 6 New | 40 Active



There were 4,584 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 528,056 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,262,273.