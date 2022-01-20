Montana COVID-19 update: 2,059 new cases, two additional deaths

HELENA — There were 2,059 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, January 20 in Montana, with 12,579 total active cases in the state.

There were two new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,966 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). One death occurred in November 2021, and one in January 2022. Counties reporting deaths are Chouteau and Park.

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID is 275, an increase from 242 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,746, with the state reporting 18 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 220,090 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 204,545. There were 12,853 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 546,014 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,365,382. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, January 20, 2022.

