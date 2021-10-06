Montana COVID-19 update: 1,324 new cases, 13 new deaths reported (Oct. 6)

There were 1,324 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, Oct. 6 in Montana, with 11,550 total active cases in the state.

There were 13 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,061, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID is 444, an increase from the 414 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,863, with the state reporting 73 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.04%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 237 reported, there are 2,715 total active cases in the county. Flathead saw the second-highest number of news cases with 172, totaling 1,217 active cases. Gallatin was the third highest with 144 new cases, with a total of 614 active cases. Lewis and Clark followed with 133, for a total of 815 active cases.

There have been 156,079 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 142,468. There were 6,942 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 491,562 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,024,926. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

