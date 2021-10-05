Montana COVID-19 update: 1,276 new cases, 26 new deaths reported (Oct. 5)

There were 1,276 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, Oct. 5 in Montana, with 12,050 total active cases in the state.

There were 26 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,048, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The newly reported COVID-19 deaths: Cascade (2), Custer (1), Dawson (2), Fergus (1), Lewis and Clark (1), Lincoln (1), Meagher (1), Mineral (1), Missoula (3), Phillips (2), Ravalli (8), Sanders (1), Valley (1), Yellowstone (1). All Ravalli cases, 1 Missoula case, and 1 Dawson case were due to reconciliation.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID is 414, a decrease from the 419 hospitalizations reported on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,790, with the state reporting 56 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.04%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 223 reported, there are 2,949 total active cases in the county. Gallatin saw the second-highest number of news cases with 192, totaling 766 active cases. Missoula was the third highest with 144 new cases, with a total of 1,992 active cases.

There have been 154,739 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 140,641. There were 10,309 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 490,971 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,021,759. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

