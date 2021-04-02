Montana COVID-19 Report (Friday, April 2)

There were 115 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Friday, and the statewide death toll since the pandemic began is 1,457, according to data compiled by MTN News.

The number of active cases in the state is currently 960, according to MTN News, and there has been a cumulative total of 105,128 cases of the virus in Montana. Of the total cases, 102,711 have recovered.

There are currently 47 people hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and the cumulative number of hospitalizations is 4,798.

The number of tests performed in the state has reached 1,206,475, an increase of 4,492 during the previous 24-hour reporting period.

The number of Montanans who have received at least one of the two vaccine shots is 509,207, and the number of Montanans who have received both shots and are now fully vaccinated is 202,271.

Check the map below for the most current information.

The numbers reported by MTN reflect the latest data from the Montana COVID website, along with supplemental data received from county health departments.

Note: As new COVID-19 cases continue in Montana, the disparity between state data from DPHHS and local data from county health departments also continues.

MTN has decided to use a combination of these sources to deliver more accurate information across all media platforms. We feel this is a more truthful accounting of the situation in Montana.

Local county health departments may be alerted to cases before Montana DPHHS. As those counties share that information with the public, MTN feels it should be reflected in our reporting. Using that local data means there will be times when MTN coronavirus data does not align with the state report.

