Missoula County reports 14 COVID-19 related deaths in October

MTN News
Missoula Health Department
Posted at 12:53 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 14:53:36-04

MISSOULA — Missoula County has recorded 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the first 15 days of October.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) notes in a social media post that “deaths in our community from the virus appear to be accelerating."

A total of 143 COVID-19 related deaths have now been confirmed in Missoula County.

MCCHD also notes 59 patients are hospitalized on Friday due to COVID-19 in local hospitals.

Additionally, 118 new and 2,641 active cases were being reported on Friday.

A total of 15,201 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 12,417 recoveries and 143 deaths.

MCCHD is urging residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Appointments can be booked here.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 66% of Missoula County’s eligible population – 68,731 residents – have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data from the Mayo Clinic on Friday shows Montana has the second-worst seven-day new case average in the nation, according to MCCHD.

