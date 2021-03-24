Missoula County to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

MISSOULA — Missoula County will be expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning on Sunday.

"We will be opening early, earlier than the governor’s initial date so that everyone 16 and up who wants to take the vaccine can do that,” Missoula Health Officer Ellen Leahy said on Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced earlier this month that all Montanans 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting on April 1.

The first public clinic under the new open guidelines will be the MCCHD clinic on Sunday at the former Lucky’s Market at Southgate Mall.

Registration is open now and residents can make an appointment by going to the Vaccine Information page or by calling 258-INFO option 3 daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows 50,330 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 17,994 people are fully immunized.

A total of 8,604 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 8,380 recoveries and 89 COVID-19 related deaths.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) also announced on Wednesday that the California variant of COVID-19 had been found in a pair of local cases.

- information from Katie Miller and Mark Thorsell included in this report.