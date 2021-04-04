Missoula brewery offers free beer for getting vaccinated

MISSOULA — Draught Works is among several businesses in the Missoula area engaging in the fight to end the pandemic with promotions.

The brewery is offering a free pint of beer to encourage the public to get COVID-19 vaccines.

To receive the special, those over 21 need to join the Draught Works Insider’s Club. Manager Clay Pape tells MTN News it takes about two minutes.

Folks can sign up via text message by texting "DRAUGHT" to 57711. Then show the bartender a vaccination card.

After that, patrons can select a pint of beer on the house. There are over twenty on tap to choose from.

“There have been a lot of good creative ideas that have come out of this pandemic. For better or worse, we've managed to adapt very well," Pape explained.

"When I heard about this deal I wasn't surprised at all. I think it's a great way to give back to our customers and also encourage people to get vaccinated. That really is the best weapon we have against the pandemic,” he continued.

Draught Works is offering the special through the month of April.