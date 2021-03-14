"Meal Train" aims to help COVID vaccine clinic workers

GREAT FALLS — There’s a new way for you to help the team that is vaccinating people against COVID-19 in Great Falls by participating in a "Meal Train." It allows people to sign up to bring food to volunteers at Montana ExpoPark, or to donate money to buy meals.

Benefis Critical Care & Emergency Services Director Kevin Lankiet created the account. He said the goal is to have an organized process so there aren’t days when a whole bunch of people bring food and other days when no one brings food.

"We can't leave because we're taking care of patients,” Langkiet said. "We come and we've already had our breakfast before we get to work. Then, through the day after working 10, 12 hours, people get a little hungry and get a little cranky if they don't eat. So we want to make sure that they're fed and we take care of people really quick and get their shots out.”



General Instructions: This food will need to be delivered to the Great Falls Expo Center on 3rd Street NW Entrance, drive to the Family Living Center building. Paper plates and plastic utensils are best. Condiments are always welcomed.

This food will need to be delivered to the Great Falls Expo Center on 3rd Street NW Entrance, drive to the Family Living Center building. Paper plates and plastic utensils are best. Condiments are always welcomed. Favorite meals/restaurants: Food that is easy to serve is best. Workers only have 30 minutes to eat and "grab-n-go" style works the best for the workers.