Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Mask wearing to become optional for Butte public schools

items.[0].image.alt
John Emeigh / MTN News
BUTTE SCHOOL MASK PIX.jpg
Posted at 6:13 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 20:34:39-05

BUTTE — Butte’s School Board has approved making the wearing of masks optional at its public schools throughout the rest of the school year beginning Wednesday morning, Feb. 23, 2022.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to change its mandatory mask policy and make mask wearing optional for all students, staff, and visitors at all Butte public schools. The decision was made due to declining Covid-19 infection rates in Butte-Silver Bow County.

This reverses the policy adopted by the Butte School Board last August that made mask wearing a requirement by all students, staff and visitors inside public schools.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.