Mask wearing to become optional for Butte public schools

BUTTE — Butte’s School Board has approved making the wearing of masks optional at its public schools throughout the rest of the school year beginning Wednesday morning, Feb. 23, 2022.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to change its mandatory mask policy and make mask wearing optional for all students, staff, and visitors at all Butte public schools. The decision was made due to declining Covid-19 infection rates in Butte-Silver Bow County.

This reverses the policy adopted by the Butte School Board last August that made mask wearing a requirement by all students, staff and visitors inside public schools.