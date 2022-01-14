Gianforte: Montana secures 650,000 rapid COVID-19 tests

HELENA — Montana has secured thousands of rapid COVID-19 tests for distribution across the state, according to the governor's office.

In a statement, Gov. Greg Gianforte notes the tests are a critical tool for early detection as the omicron variant creates a new surge in cases. The 650,000 tests are from Medea Medical Products and cost the state about $5.5 million which breaks down to $8.46 per test.

The tests are expected to arrive in the state the week of Jan. 24 and then they will be shipped to local public health departments for distribution. The tests will be available free of charge for Montana residents.

“As the state of Montana, like the rest of the nation, faces a new surge with the omicron variant, testing is a critical tool to help keep people safe with early detection. Recognizing the nationwide testing shortage and the Biden administration’s continued failure to deliver on its promise of free at-home rapid tests for Americans, we took matters into our own hands, securing about 650,000 at-home rapid tests that will be available at no cost to Montanans.” - Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT)

The CareStart tests are self-administered, and results are available in 10 minutes.