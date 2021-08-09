Gallatin Health Dept. to offer Back to School Walk-In Immunization Clinics with an option for COVID-19 Vaccine

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department will be hosting a number of immunization clinics for children entering kindergarten through 12th grade who are in need of vaccine updates.

There will also be an option for kids 12 and up as well as their parents/guardians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-In Immunization Clinic Details:

● Tuesday, August 17, 2021 | 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

● Thursday, August 19, 2021 | 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

● Monday, August 23, 2021 | 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

● Tuesday, August 24, 2021 | 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Officials ask that everyone 2 years old or older wear a mask while inside the health department building. If you do not have one, one can be provided for you. Additional COVID-19 protocols will also be in place.

Organizers say please do not come to this clinic if you or a family member is sick.

What to Bring:

● Child’s vaccination records

● Insurance card*

● A completed vaccine consent form (one per child)

● A completed COVID-19 consent form (if applicable) All of the forms can be found on the health dept. website.

*Children with no insurance, or whose insurance does not cover vaccines, qualify for coverage under the Vaccines for Children Program. Please note: we will charge an administration fee of $21 per shot. There is a sliding fee scale that could reduce charges. There is no charge at this time for the COVID-19 vaccine. Staying up to date on all recommended childhood immunizations is a vital part of a child’s overall wellness, growth, and development. The COVID-19 vaccine is one important part of keeping children healthy. We encourage all eligible children 12 and older to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Please continue to follow critical public health guidance such as wearing a mask while in indoor public places regardless of your vaccination status, maintain social distance, wash your hands, and stay home when sick.

For more information about the back-to-school immunization clinics, please visit healthygallatin.org or call 406-582-3100.