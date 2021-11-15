Gallatin County officials confirm 3 COVID-19 deaths

BOZEMAN - The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Monday afternoon that three more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

One was a female in her 70s who died in a hospital the week of October 31. The second was a male in his 70s who died in a hospital, and the third was a male in his 70s who died in a hospital. Both of these men passed away the week of October 24. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates on Nov. 15, 2021, that attributed their deaths to COVID-19.

These latest deaths make for a total of 92 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Statewide data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

In Gallatin County, 57 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, eligible residents now include children ages 5 to 11. For additional details on vaccine metadata, click here. From July 1 to November 6, 2021, Gallatin County saw 251 residents hospitalized who were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 201 individuals were unvaccinated or approximately 80 percent. From September 11 to November 5, 2021 statewide, MT DPHHS reported 412 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 315 were unvaccinated or 76 percent.

“As we collectively mourn the loss of neighbors, families, and friends who have lost their lives to COVID-19, we continue to see that most of the hospitalizations involve people who are not vaccinated,” said Lori Christenson, Health Officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department. “The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at reducing the risk of severe infection, hospitalization, and death. These vaccines are readily available in our community to people age 5 and older. If you or your family members are not vaccinated, please reach out to your health care provider with questions or concerns, so you can get the information you need to be vaccinated.”

You can find your COVID-19 vaccine from local pharmacies and clinics throughout the county. County officials say it is highly recommended that you make a plan to get fully vaccinated to help protect yourself and others.

The GCCHD website provides up-to-date times, dates, and locations where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in Gallatin County. Visit this website and make a plan to get your vaccine today.

Combined clinics with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

○ Tues., Nov. 16 - Moderna, Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose), Janssen (1 or 2 dose) and Pediatric Pfizer - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

○ Wed., Nov. 17 - Moderna, Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose), Janssen (1 or 2 dose) and Pediatric Pfizer - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

○ Thurs., Nov. 18 - Moderna, Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose), Janssen (1 or 2 dose) and Pediatric Pfizer - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

○ Fri., Nov. 19 - Moderna, Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose), Janssen (1 or 2 dose) and Pediatric Pfizer - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

Big Sky Medical Center weekly clinic hours:

○ Wednesdays - 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Adult Pfizer (12+ for primary series, 18+ for boosters)

○ Fridays - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Moderna (18+) primary series and boosters

○ Fridays - 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Pediatric Pfizer, 5-11 year olds

Other locations to get your COVID-19 vaccine:

○ Tues., Nov. 16 - HealthCare Connections mobile clinic - Janssen - 3 to 6 p.m. at The Ridge

○ Thurs., Nov. 18 - Gallatin City-County Health Department - Pediatric Pfizer Only - 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the health department building.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.

