Gallatin County confirms one COVID-19 death

BOZEMAN - The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, that one more Gallatin County resident has passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

This person was a female in her 40s who died in a hospital the week of November 14. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificate yesterday that attributed her death to COVID-19. Out of respect for this woman’s family, no further details will be released.

This latest death makes for a total of 99 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Statewide data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

In Gallatin County, 57 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, eligible residents now include anyone over 5 years of age. For additional details on vaccine metadata, click here. From July 1 to November 20, 2021, Gallatin County saw 283 residents hospitalized who were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 227 individuals were unvaccinated, or approximately 80 percent. From April 1 to November 12, 2021 statewide, MT DPHHS reported 867 deaths were attributed to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 667 were unvaccinated or 77 percent.

Last week, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) expanded recommendations for booster shots to include all adults ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose. While they are still focused on providing primary series vaccinations for those who qualify, providers in Gallatin County are also giving booster doses for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

You can find your COVID-19 vaccine from local pharmacies and clinics throughout the county. County health officials highly recommended that you make a plan to get fully vaccinated to help protect yourself and others.

The GCCHD website provides up-to-date times, dates, and locations where you can get your COVID-19

vaccine anywhere in Gallatin County. Visit our website and make a plan to get your vaccine today.

Combined clinics with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

Tues., Nov. 23 - Moderna, Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose), Janssen (1 or 2 dose) and Pediatric Pfizer - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1



Thurs., Dec. 2 - Moderna, Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose), Janssen (1 or 2 dose) and Pediatric Pfizer - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1



Sat., Dec. 4 - Pediatric Pfizer ONLY - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

Big Sky Medical Center weekly clinic hours:

Wednesdays - 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Adult Pfizer (12+ for primary series, 18+ for boosters)



Fridays - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Moderna (18+) primary series and boosters



Fridays - 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Pediatric Pfizer, 5-11-year-olds

Other locations to get your COVID-19 vaccine:

Wed., Dec. 1 - HealthCare Connections mobile clinic - Janssen - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Head Start Bozeman



Sat., Dec. 48 - HealthCare Connections mobile clinic - Janssen - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bozeman Library

FLU VACCINE clinics are held at Gallatin City-County Health Department - These are walk-in clinics, no appointment necessary:

Mon., Nov. 29 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Anyone 6 months or older should get a flu vaccine



Mon., Dec. 6 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Anyone 6 months or older should get a flu vaccine

If you are feeling sick, get tested -Gallatin City-County Health Department holds free COVID-19 rapid testing on Fridays and Saturdays at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. This site will be open over the holiday weekend.

○ Fridays - 5 to 8 p.m.

○ Saturdays - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.