Gallatin Co. confirms 56th COVID-19 related death

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Thursday that one more Gallatin County resident has passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

The person was a woman in her 80s who died at her residence in a long-term care facility the week of Mar. 7.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificate that attributed her death to COVID-19 on Wednesday, Mar. 17, 2021. This latest death makes for a total of 56 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County.

“The Health Department sends our condolences to this woman’s family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “The vaccine continues to be administered as quickly as possible in Gallatin County, but the demand far outweighs the supply. It remains extremely important to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through continued social distancing, avoiding crowds, wearing face coverings, washing hands, and staying home when sick.” Out of respect for the woman’s family, no further details will be released.

Data on statewide deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com. The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website.