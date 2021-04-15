Gallatin Co. confirms 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Thursday, April 15, 2021, that two more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

Both individuals passed away at a hospital the week of March 21. One was a man in his 80s, the other was a woman in her 40s. These latest deaths make for a total of 61 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, that attributed their deaths to COVID-19.

Data on statewide numbers reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

“The Health Department sends our condolences to these individuals' families and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “The COVID-19 vaccine is readily available in Gallatin County now, and we strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as an appointment is available. Because this virus is still prevalent in our communities, it is very important to continue social distancing, avoiding crowds, wearing face coverings, washing hands, and staying home when sick.”

Out of respect for these individuals’ families, no further details will be released.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com. The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website.