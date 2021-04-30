Flathead County residents urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19

KALISPELL — Flathead County health officials are urging people who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine but have delayed making an appointment to request their shot today.

Beginning in May, the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) -- in partnership with Kalispell Regional Healthcare -- will administer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. The clinic will also be accepting walk-in patients on Tuesday, May 4 from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

In addition, Kalispell Regional Healthcare has assembled a mobile team that will administer vaccine on-site for larger workplaces and organizations in Flathead County.

“Our goal is to get vaccine into our community as widely and efficiently as possible,” said Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department. “Given a review of local data, there are still many eligible people in Flathead County that have not been reached. “We want to emphasize that now is the time to receive a vaccine. We have ample supply and individuals who sign up can expect minimal wait times before receiving an appointment."

People can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Flathead County by using the online vaccination form. All Montanans aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows a total of 50,804 have been administered and 21,388 Flathead County residents are fully immunized which represents 25.5% of the eligible population. There has been a total of 11,732 COVID-19 cases including 11,533 recoveries and 91 COVID-19 related deaths.