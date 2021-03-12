Flathead Co. reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, additional death confirmed

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 20 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since the Wednesday update.

An additional COVID-19 related death is also being reported.

“We extend our sympathies to the loved ones impacted by this death,” said Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD). “Until the vaccine is more widely available, we ask everyone to continue to help us protect our most vulnerable by social distancing, wearing a mask, and staying home when you are sick.”

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) also show that the number of active cases has fallen from 151 on Wednesday to 138.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 11,224 including 11,004 recoveries and 82 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently two active COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

Flathead County health officials began immunizations for residents aged 60 years and older in Phase 1B+.

Residents who wish to be immunized man fill out a vaccine request form on the health department’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (406) 751-8119 and leave a voicemail.