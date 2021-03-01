Flathead Co. confirms 7 additional COVID-19 related deaths

KALISPELL — Several additional COVID-19 related deaths are being reported in Flathead County.

The Flathead City-County Health Department has confirmed seven additional COVID-19 related deaths in Flathead County.

The deaths occurred over the course of the past month, and five of the deaths are associated with residential care facilities, according to a news release.

The deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Flathead County to 81.

“We send our condolences to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department.

“We will continue to work diligently to administer vaccine to the most vulnerable in our community," Russell added. "Until the vaccine is more widely available, please continue to social distance, wear a mask, and stay home when you are sick.”

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map reports that 11,018 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County including 10,746 recoveries and 81 deaths.

State numbers additionally show that 17,979 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Flathead County and 6,107 people are fully vaccinated.