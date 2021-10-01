COVID death toll in Yellowstone County rises to 32 for September

RiverStone Health reported two new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday in Yellowstone County, one vaccinated and one unvaccinated.

The two men both died Wednesday in a Billings hospital. One, a man in his 50s, was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, and the second, a man in his 60s, was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, according to RiverStone.

These latest deaths mark 32 COVID deaths in Yellowstone County in September and 333 since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare had 113 COVID-19 inpatients. Ninety-four of them had not been vaccinated against the virus. Safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines are available now at local pharmacies, medical clinics and hospitals for everyone age 12 and older.

RiverStone Health will hold these free, walk-in clinics to offer first, second and third doses of Pfizer vaccine, along with first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

· Monday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Montana State University Billing, Student Union Building, banquet rooms A and B.

· Tuesday, Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Thursday, Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

· Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-noon, Harvest Fest, downtown Billings.

· Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

· Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

· Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

· Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

People who want to get vaccinated at the Billings Public Library clinics can get free rides to and from the library via MET Transit by calling 606.657.8218. Rides must be scheduled no later than 5 p.m. the day prior to the clinic and can be scheduled up to 14 days in advance.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406.247.3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.