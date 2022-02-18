COVID-19 death toll rises to 116 in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN - The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, that two more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

The first person is a female in her 50s who passed away at her residence the week of January 2. The second was a male in his 80s who passed away at a long-term care facility the week of January 16. These deaths were found during a regular records reconciliation, and the Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates this week that attributed these deaths to COVID-19. Out of respect for these individuals' families and friends, no further details will be released. These latest deaths make for a total of 116 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Statewide data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

In Gallatin County, 62 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. For additional details on vaccine metadata, click here.

Bozeman Health Updates

As of noon, February 18, at Bozeman Health:

We currently have four COVID-19 positive patients at Deaconess Hospital.

Our Critical Care Unit at Deaconess Hospital has 20 beds and is currently at 80 percent capacity.

Additionally, our medical unit is at 95 percent capacity, and our surgical unit is at 78 percent capacity.

We have no COVID-19 positive patients at Big Sky Medical Center.

From April 1, 2021, to February 12, 2022, Gallatin County saw 561 hospitalizations that were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 439 individuals were unvaccinated or approximately 78 percent. From April 1, 2021, to February 11, 2022, statewide, MT DPHHS reported 1,479 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 1,157 or 78 percent were unvaccinated.

You can find your COVID-19 vaccine at local pharmacies and through your primary care physician. County health officials highly recommended you make a plan to stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccine which includes any booster doses when you are eligible, to help protect yourself and others.

Find up-to-date times, dates, and locations anywhere in Gallatin County on our website.

● Gallatin City-County Health Department Clinics - Click here to schedule an appointment.

○ Moderna (18+) and Pfizer (12+)

■ Friday, February 25 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

■ Friday, March 4 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

■ Friday, March 11 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

○ Pediatric Pfizer (5-11)

■ Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 12:30 to 4 p.m.

■ Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 12:30 to 4 p.m.

■ Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 12:30 to 4 p.m

● IF YOU ARE FEELING SICK - GET TESTED! Click here to find a location nearest you to get tested!

In addition to vaccination, wearing a well-fitting mask, and washing your hands well continue to be recommended disease mitigation strategies. These strategies, coupled with testing and staying home when you are feeling sick, will help lessen the spread and the burden of disease transmission in our community.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.

