Billings drops mask mandate for school transportation

Posted at 3:33 PM, Mar 01, 2022
BILLINGS - Superintendent Greg Upham announced Tuesday the district will be dropping the mask mandate for school transportation.

Students who ride school buses and other school transportation will have the option of wearing a mask starting on Wednesday, Upham said in a Facebook post.

Upham said the policy change was "in response" to the CDC's February 25, 2022 update on mask requirements for buses and vans operated by public or private school systems.

The school district lifted the mask mandate for students at all Billings schools in early February.

