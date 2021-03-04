Menu

Big Horn County reports 69th death due to COVID-19

MTN News graphic
Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 14:39:03-05

HARDIN – Big Horn County health officials reported Thursday the 69th death of a county resident due to complications from COVID-19.

The death involved a man in his 70’s who was hospitalized prior to his death on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition said in a press release they were "deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extends our deepest sympathies to his family and all who knew him on his tragic loss."

This is the first death of a county resident recorded in March. The county’s fatality rate is 3.0% (69 deaths out of 2,326 total cases). For those age 70 and older, the fatality rate is 20.3% (39 deaths out of 192 total cases).

