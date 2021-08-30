Aug. 30 COVID Update: 736 new cases on Monday, 4 new deaths over the weekend

There were 736 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 72 hours in Montana, with 4,822 total active cases in the state as of Aug. 30. The last time the state had over 4,800 active cases was Jan. 18 according to MTN data.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 223. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,322, an increase of 28 since Friday. In the past seven days the state has seen 168 hospitalizations. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.0%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 145 reported, there are 812 total active cases in the county. Missoula saw the second-highest number of news cases with 115, totaling 667 active cases. Flathead was the third highest with 59 new cases, with a total of 752 active cases.

There were four new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,787, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

50 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 462,426 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 943,374. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

There have been 126,338 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 119,729. There were 10,443 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, August 30, 2021.