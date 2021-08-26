Aug. 26 COVID Update: 629 new COVID cases, 36 hospitalizations reported in past 24-hours

There were 629 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 4,239 total active cases in the state as of Aug. 26. The last time the state had over 4,200 active cases was Jan. 25 according to MTN data.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 119 reported, their total active cases is now 720. Flathead saw the second-highest number of news cases with 100, totaling 663 active cases. Missoula was the third highest with 71 new cases, with a total of 596 active cases.

There were eight new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,781, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 210. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,265, an increase of 36 since Wednesday. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.0%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

Montana crossed 50 percent of eligible residents vaccinated this weekend, with 459,514 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 936,356. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

There have been 124,910 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 118,890. There were 5,781 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, August 26, 2021.