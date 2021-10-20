8 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Missoula County

THE TOTAL NUMBER OF COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN OCTOBER HAS NOW RISEN TO 25 MISSOULA COUNTY RESIDENTS. — MISSOULA - The number of deaths related to COVID-19 is continuing to rise in Missoula County.

The Missoula City-County Health Department reports eight additional deaths were confirmed on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in October has now risen to 25 county residents.

The health department reports that a majority of the recent deaths have been in people who had not received a COVID-19 vaccine.

MCCHD added that “the few fully vaccinated individuals dying from the virus are often ages 80 or older with health conditions.”

Residents are being urged to sign up for a vaccine appointment with MCCHD online.

MCCHD is reporting an additional 116 COVID-19 cases along with 2,659 active cases on Tuesday. The average number of new cases per 100,000 people stands at 72.

To date, 15,433 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 12,615 recoveries and 154 deaths, according to MCCHD data.

Additionally, MCCHD reports on Tuesday there were 35 active hospitalizations including 22 county residents.

The COVID-19 vaccination rate stands at 66% of the eligible population with 69,140 Missoula County residents fully vaccinated.

