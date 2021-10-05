3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Yellowstone County; total deaths reach 338

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of deaths in the county to 338.

RiverStone Health said in a press release that the three latest deaths were women who had not been vaccinated and all had underlying medical conditions.

Two of the women, both in their 50s, passed away Monday in Billings hospitals. A woman in her 90s also died Monday in a local hospital. She had been a resident of an elder care facility.

“We are reporting three more deaths on a day when 112 people still are hospitalized in Billings with COVID-19 related illness,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO. “Ninety-three of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, a factor that increased their risk of severe illness.”

“While every death from COVID-19 is a tragedy, it is concerning that fatal cases recently are being reported in younger ages,” Felton said. “According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, six Montanans in their 20s have died of COVID-19 related illness, along with 32 Montanans in their 30s, 60 Montanans in their 40s and 157 Montanans in their 50s.”

“The great majority of people who died had not been vaccinated against COVID-19,” Felton noted.

The health agency said COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies, medical clinics, and hospitals. Residents can call the provider of their choice to schedule an appointment.

RiverStone Health will hold these free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics:

· Thursday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

· Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Harvest Fest, downtown Billings.

· Oct. 11, 4 to 6 p.m., Billings YMCA.

· Oct. 12, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

· Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., City College, Tech Building, Room A017.

· Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

· Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

· Oct. 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

People who want to get vaccinated at the Billings Public Library clinics can get free rides to and from the library via MET Transit by calling 406.657.8218. Rides must be scheduled no later than 5 p.m. the day prior to the clinic and can be scheduled up to 14 days in advance.

Clinics listed above will offer first and second doses and booster shots of Pfizer vaccine, along with first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older. Third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available to certain immune-compromised people.

Only the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is recommended for children ages 12-17. Children will need a parent or guardian to sign their vaccination consent form.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406.247.3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

