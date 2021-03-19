2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials reported Friday two additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county total to at least 244 deaths due to the virus.

RiverStone Health said in a press release that a man in his 60s died at a Billings hospital on March 17, and a woman in her 60s died at a Billings hospital on March 18.

“The continuing loss of lives to this pandemic deeply affects our community,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO. “My heart goes out to the loved ones of those who have died. Sadly, three Yellowstone County residents have passed away this week from COVID-19 illness.”

To help reduce the risk of COVID-19 illness and death, everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a mask when around people who don’t live with you, wash hands frequently, avoid crowds and stay home if sick, the press release states. Felton recommends that all residents get vaccinated against COVID-19 when a vaccine becomes available to them.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available now online at mtreadyclinic.org for free vaccination clinics being held March 23, 24 and 25 at Cedar Hall at MetraPark. These clinics are organized by the Unified Health Command (RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services).

The Cedar Hall clinics are open to Yellowstone County residents over the age of 59 and others in the state’s 1A, 1B and 1B+ priority groups. All Montanans age 16 and over will be eligible for vaccination starting on April 1, but not before.

In addition to the free UHC clinics, many local pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccinations and may charge administration fees. Find information on pharmacy vaccine availability at vaccinefinder.org.

