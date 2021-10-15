Broadwater County Sheriff announces retirement

TOWNSEND — Long-time Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan says he will not seek another term as sheriff.

In a post on social media Meehan said he will retire at the end of 2022.

“I will retire December 23, 2022 and move on to other things in life, hopefully more time with my grandchildren that are growing like weeds and getting old quick.. I am very thankful for the support of all the wonderful folks of Broadwater County over the past 21 years, but it is time for someone else to take the reins,” wrote Meehan.

Meehan started his career in law enforcement in 1996 and has been with the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office for more than two decades.

He held numerous positions with the agency including detective, captain and undersheriff before becoming sheriff.

Meehan’s post indicated that Captain Nick Rauser may announce a run for sheriff.