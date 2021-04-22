Blackfeet man's choice to donate his organs saves lives

April is National Donate Life Month, and Montana governor Greg Gianforte is recognizing a Blackfeet man, Jojn Davis, who died in 2020 and whose organs are helping others.

"It was very touching for me,” said John’s father, Tim, about the recognition.

Tim and his wife Debra were pleasantly surprised when they learned John's decision to be an organ donor would be recognized by Montana's governor. "Very appreciative of that,” Tim said.

John took his own life in March of 2020. Tim said, "He had indications of mental illness that we didn't understand, we didn't know."

At a ceremony scheduled for April 29 organized by LifeCenter Northwest , Gianforte will thank organ donors and recognize their families. He'll also send each family a signed certificate of appreciation.

Tim and Debra said prior to John's death they weren't aware he had decided to be an organ donor. "I said, 'Let's just bury his heart at Heart Butte where his grandfather, his grandmother and his baby brother are buried and some of his other relatives.' Great grandfather, grandmother, aunts and uncles and so forth, cousins. We were ready to just leave and go home and take care of the arrangements,” Tim said. "Then we were told he had just reaffirmed his organ donation in January when he turned 30. So we kind of stopped and had a discussion and we said 'That's what he wanted.' Legally, he was an adult so we honored his wish."

John's heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys have given life to five people.

"He loved everybody and he was civic-minded. He cared about trying to deal with some of the issues in our community,” Debra said. "He was very outgoing, brave and kind,” Tim added.

His decision to donate his organs will not be forgotten. Debra said, "I'm an organ donor. I don't know how long I've had that on my driver's license, but I never did discuss it with John."

She explained, "When he died, we all kind of thought 'Well, we need to rethink this, I need to rethink this. Do I want to keep that on there?' My youngest son, he's (an organ donor.) He said 'Yes, we're going to continue to leave that on our driver's license,’” Debra said.

The Montana Suicide Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255, or you can text “MT” to 741741. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

