Big Sky Conference: When and where to watch 2022 Cat/Griz football

Big Sky Conference football games have a big-time presence on local television stations thanks to a new partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company and the Montana Television Network.

MTN will broadcast 13 conference games throughout the 2022 season. The schedule includes two primetime games and the annual Brawl of the Wild between Montana and Montana State.

Viewers throughout the state can watch the games for free on local MTN stations. The full schedule can be found below, including the specific station where you’ll find your favorite game.

2022 MTN Big Sky Conference Schedule