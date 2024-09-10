Best to stay inside while the air quality is unhealthy

HELENA — There’s a golden sheen in the air and there’s smoke seemingly everywhere here in Helena. If you have a scratchy throat or a headache you’re probably not alone.

On Monday air quality was unhealthy or worse for the Helena area. This smoke can create dangerous conditions for the respiratory system, particularly in older adults and kids. At Helena Public Schools recess was held indoors and all sports practices were canceled on Monday.

In East Helena all K-8 recesses were scheduled to be indoors and middle and high school sports practices were held inside.

The trails were mostly empty at Centennial Park during the afternoon with just a few people walking the track.

Sally Staley was one of a few out. She told MTN she’ll likely adjust her plans because of the air quality.

“I’m probably not quite as active outside. Like, I would be hiking in the evening which I probably won’t do this evening. I’ll probably just do a walk, something a little less productive. So, yes, it is affecting my activities,” says Staley.

But others like Jon Oldthunder say it won’t change his plans but expressed sympathy for those impacted.

“My heart goes out to them,” says Oldthunder.

When air quality is in an unhealthy zone, it’s recommended to keep outdoor activities light and to remain indoors as much as possible.