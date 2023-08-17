Beat the heat: tips to stay safe, hydrated, and healthy

BOZEMAN — The heat is here and folks in Bozeman are looking for ways to beat it.

James McGeady and the rest of the Montana State Rugby team were out at Bozeman Beach cooling off in between practices.

They say in this heat, they always make sure they’re drinking enough water.

“With 2 practices a day, I try to get hydrated beforehand because it’s hard to get hydrated once you’re already working,” said McGeady.

Devin Owens, an occupational medicine physician at Billings Clinic in Bozeman, says this is the right mindset to have if you want to beat the heat.

“Plan ahead, get a good night’s sleep, be well hydrated, bring extra water, electrolytes, and wear clothing that protects you from the sun," said Owens.

Owens says if you aren’t aware, your fun in the sun can easily take a turn.

“Things get problematic when people ignore their body and what it's telling them,” said Owens. “The quicker you can catch those symptoms, the better.”

He’s talking about heat exhaustion.

“You’ll feel hot, dizzy, and disoriented, but you’ll be able to kind of push through," said Owens.

Heat stroke, on the other hand, can be deadly.

“You’re more at risk for having seizures and coma,” said Owens. “You wanna catch it before that.”

McGeady and his friends say as they continue to practice out in the heat, they plan on being proactive to keep themselves safe.

“It’s really important to maintain your hydration and you gotta do it preemptively,” McGeady said.