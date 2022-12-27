Watch Now
Avalanche hazard closes section of US Highway 12 near Kooskia, Idaho

The Idaho Department of Transportation has closed a section of US Highway 12 in Idaho due to avalanche danger.
Idaho Highway 12 Avalanche Closure Map
Posted at 8:49 AM, Dec 27, 2022
MISSOULA - A section of US Highway 12 in Idaho County remains closed due to avalanche hazards, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation (IDT).

Highway 12 between mile marker 126 and mile marker 139 — 50 to 63 miles east of the Kooskia area — was shut down Monday due to the risk of avalanches.

IDT Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins cautioned on Monday that the Highway 12 closure will cause "significant delays for holiday travelers between Idaho and Montana.”

There is no word on how long Highway 12 is expected to be closed. Travelers can us 511.idaho.gov to stay updated on road conditions.

